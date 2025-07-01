A man who tried to kill his wife by running her over with his car twice has had his jail term increased after it was ruled that a more severe sentence was required.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Budge drove his car at and over his estranged wife Sandra in the shocking incident outside her home on Muirhouse Parkway on April 14 last year. He then turned the car and drove over her a second time in an attempt to murder her.

The 62-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges, including an assault in 2016/17, a course of domestic abuse over more than five years and the attempted murder of his wife, when he appeared at Edinburgh’s High Court. He was later sentenced at the same court to seven years and four months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after the February sentencing, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) asked the Appeal Court to consider imposing a more severe sentence.

William Budge tried to murder his wife by running over her twice | Google Maps

The original sentence has now been quashed after the appeal was upheld by a panel of three judges. Budge has now been handed a new sentence of 10 years and 10 months in prison.

Sentencing Budge in February, Lord Lake said: “Your conduct in the attempted murder was caught on video and is quite horrifying to watch. You used your car as a weapon and drove it at and over your wife. Having done this, you made a U-turn and went back and drove over her a second time.

“The callousness and cruelty of your acts are astonishing. There can be no doubt that you showed complete indifference as to whether your conduct killed her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having seen the footage, as was recognised by Mr Stewart on your behalf, it is remarkable that your wife was not killed. She suffered serious life threatening injuries including internal injuries and skeletal injuries which meant she was in hospital for two months.

“I have considered the victim impact statement from your wife and it is clear that she still suffers both physically and mentally and, although she has taken advantage of various therapies and treatments, it seems she will continue to do so for some time.”

Speaking on the new sentence, Laura Buchan, Deputy Crown Agent, said: “COPFS is committed to improving the criminal justice journey for victims. Prosecutors have a responsibility to consider appeals based upon undue leniency in sentencing. Such appeals are rare.

“The decision to increase William Budge's sentence provides reassurance that the impact of domestic abuse on victims is recognised by those within the criminal justice system.

“No one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner. I would urge anyone affected by this type of offending to report it and seek support.”