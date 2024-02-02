Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large police presence descended on a housing estate near Fort Kinnaird Retail Park yesterday as part of the investigation into the Hogmanay shooting of Marc Webley in Granton.

Marc Webley, 38, died after being shot on West Granton Road at around 11.50pm on December 31. A 39-year-old was also taken to hospital.

Police investigating the killing were spotted at Bonnybridge Drive yesterday, Thursday, February 1, with officers seen there all day.

One concerned local resident told the Evening News: "There has been a 24-hour police presence at the entrance from Fort Kinnaird, something very serious going on today. There was even an overnight police presence.

"Home owners have asked police what is going on, but police officers are not responding to the incidents, we are concerned and worried on what is happening in our estate."

The local resident added that police officers remain on the estate this morning.

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting, with the fourth person charged - a 20-year-old man - due to appear in court today, Friday, February 2.