Police hunting for attempted murder suspect issue 'do not approach' warning

Police hunting a 19-year-old attempted murder suspect have warned the public not to approach him.

Jack Crawley is is wanted in connection with an attack on a man in the village of Acaster Malbis, York, on the evening of January 5.

The force has launched an attempted murder investigation, which is currently ongoing.

Crawley is from Carlisle but in a statement police said he has links to Edinburgh, Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen. Police believe he may be travelling around different locations.

Police have warned that Crawley should not be approached and any sightings of the 19-year-old should be reported immediately.

He is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 footwear.

Anyone who believes they have seen Crawley or has any information about his location should contact police.