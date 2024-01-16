Edinburgh police investigating Marc Webley death return to Banana flats in Leith as enquiries continue
Edinburgh police have returned to Cables Wynd in Leith as part of their investigation into the death of Marc Webley it is understood.
Locals reported that a police car and riot van could be seen attending a property at the Banana flats around midday on Tuesday, 16 January. It comes after police attended two Edinburgh properties last week at Cables Wynd and Matthew Street in Greendykes on Thursday 11 as part of their investigation.
Marc Webley, 38, and another 39-year-old man were shot outside The Anchor Inn pub in Granton at around 11.50pm on Hogmanay. Both Webley and the second man were taken to hospital, where Webley was pronounced dead a short time later. The other man was described as being in a ‘serious but stable condition'.
Earlier in the month three people were arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Granton Crescent. Officers arrested and charged Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, both of whom appeared in court on Monday, January 8, accused of murder.
Hunter and McVie, both from Edinburgh, faced allegations of murder and assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder. Both accused made no plea and were remanded in custody. A 33-year-old woman was later arrested in connection with the incident.
A vehicle, which may have been involved in the incident, was recovered in Darvel Gait in Craigentinny on Tuesday, January 2.