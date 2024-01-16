Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh police have returned to Cables Wynd in Leith as part of their investigation into the death of Marc Webley it is understood.

Locals reported that a police car and riot van could be seen attending a property at the Banana flats around midday on Tuesday, 16 January. It comes after police attended two Edinburgh properties last week at Cables Wynd and Matthew Street in Greendykes on Thursday 11 as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Webley, 38, and another 39-year-old man were shot outside The Anchor Inn pub in Granton at around 11.50pm on Hogmanay. Both Webley and the second man were taken to hospital, where Webley was pronounced dead a short time later. The other man was described as being in a ‘serious but stable condition'.

Local residents reported a police presence at Cables Wynd at around midday on Tuesday, 16 January. It comes after police attended two Edinburgh properties last week at Cables Wynd and Matthew Street in Greendykes on Thursday 11 as part of their investigation into the death of Marc Webley

Earlier in the month three people were arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Granton Crescent. Officers arrested and charged Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, both of whom appeared in court on Monday, January 8, accused of murder.

Hunter and McVie, both from Edinburgh, faced allegations of murder and assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder. Both accused made no plea and were remanded in custody. A 33-year-old woman was later arrested in connection with the incident.