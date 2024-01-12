Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating the death of Marc Webley have searched two Edinburgh properties as enquiries into the incident continue.

Marc Webley, 38, and another 39-year-old man were shot outside The Anchor Inn pub in Granton at around 11.50pm on Hogmanay. Both Webley and the unnamed second man were taken to hospital, where Webley was pronounced dead a short time later. The other man was described as being in a ‘serious but stable condition'.

It is understood armed police searched two properties on Thursday, January 11 with residents describing a heavy police presence with assistance from forensic teams at around midday On Thursday (January 11) at the Banana flats on Cables Wynd. Officers were also seen searching a property on Matthew Street in Greendykes on the same day.

A heavy police presence was seen at the Banana Flats on Cables Wynd in Leith on Thursday January 11

In recent weeks three people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Granton Crescent. Last week, detectives arrested and charged Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, both of whom appeared in court on Monday, January 8, accused of murder.

Hunter and McVie, both from Edinburgh, faced allegations of murder and assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder. Both accused made no plea and were remanded in custody. A 33-year-old woman was later arrested in connection with the incident. It has been reported that the third woman has been released pending further enquiries but police declined to comment. The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has been approached comment.