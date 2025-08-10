Stop and search in Edinburgh leads police to discovery of £74,000 worth of heroin and cocaine
Officers stopped and searched a 21-year-old man in Hailesland Grove at around 11.30am on Friday, August 8. He was found in possession of cannabis.
Further enquiries led officers to a car parked nearby in which they found cocaine and heroin with an estimated value of more than £74,000.
Two properties in Wester Hailes and Pilton were later searched and police seized cash at one of the addresses.
A man and a woman, both aged 21, were charged in connection with drugs offences. They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, August 11.
Detective Sergeant John Dunn said: “We work tirelessly to remove illegal drugs from communities every day and remain committed to disrupting the activities of those who supply drugs.
“We cannot tackle this issue alone and would urge the public to continue supporting us in building intelligence about the possession and supply of drugs by contacting Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”