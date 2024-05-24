The house, in Appleton Drive, was broken into at around 1am on Saturday, May 18. Jewellery worth around £5,000 was taken from inside alongside a black Canada Goose jacket and two Canada Goose gilets, one grey and one black, which were worth £2,500.

Police are looking for three people who were seen in a dark SUV and are now asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

Detective Constable Matt Morran said: “Our enquiries to trace those responsible is ongoing. We are keen to speak to three people seen in a dark coloured SUV with distinctive alloy wheels in the area just after midnight. “In addition, we are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch. We are also asking people to check private CCTV and dash-cam to see if there is anything that could help our investigation.” Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3930 of May 19.