Three charged after pyrotechnics trouble at Edinburgh Hearts and Hibs derby Boxing Day match
Two men, aged 17 and 28, have been arrested and charged in connection with being in possession of pyrotechnics in Haymarket prior to the Hibs and Hearts match on December 26.
A 39-year-old man was also charged in connection with setting off pyrotechnics in Russell Road, Edinburgh. All three are due to appear in court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesman said ‘enquiries are ongoing’ after four pyrotechnic smoke devices were set off at Tynecastle Stadium during the match.
Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: "Setting off pyrotechnics in the street or within a sporting stadium is a criminal offence. I would ask people to think of the impact it could have on those around you, particularly people with medical conditions, young children and elderly.
"We will continue to work in partnership with football clubs to prevent fans from taking pyrotechnics into grounds and to pursue those who put other fans' safety at risk.
“Anyone with information regarding persons using or being in possession of pyrotechnics is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.”