Tracy Milne: Edinburgh missing woman found 'safe and well' after disappearing in Canonmills area
Aa woman who was missing from the Capital for six days has been traced. Tracy Milne has been found safe and well, police said. The 46-year-old was reported missing from the Canonmills area of Edinburgh on Friday, April 21. Tracy was found less than 24 hours after police issued a second appeal, urging the public to help them trace the missing woman.
In a statement released by Police Scotland on Thursday, April 27, the force said: “Tracy Milne, 46, who had been reported missing from the Canonmills area of Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”