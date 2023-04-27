News you can trust since 1873
Tracy Milne: Edinburgh missing woman found 'safe and well' after disappearing in Canonmills area

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST

Aa woman who was missing from the Capital for six days has been traced. Tracy Milne has been found safe and well, police said. The 46-year-old was reported missing from the Canonmills area of Edinburgh on Friday, April 21. Tracy was found less than 24 hours after police issued a second appeal, urging the public to help them trace the missing woman.

In a statement released by Police Scotland on Thursday, April 27, the force said: “Tracy Milne, 46, who had been reported missing from the Canonmills area of Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”

Tracy Milne, 46, has been found safe and well after she was reported missing from Edinburgh.Tracy Milne, 46, has been found safe and well after she was reported missing from Edinburgh.
