Two teenagers were rushed to hospital after an alleged 'knife attack' in Edinburgh.

Police were called to reports of disturbance on Newtoft Street, Gilmerton, at around 9.45pm on Wednesday, September 25. The street was taped off by officers and buses diverted.

Paramedics also rushed to the scene, and two teenage boys, aged 17 and 18, were rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The Edinburgh Evening News understands that a knife was used in the attack.

Officers later charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance on Newtoft Street, Edinburgh, around 9.45pm on Wednesday, 25 September, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and two males, aged 17 and 18, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“A 14-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.”