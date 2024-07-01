Teenager in Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after crash on A68 near Camptown
Emergency services were called to reports of a two vehicle smash on the A68 near to Camptown in the Scottish Borders at around 4.20pm on Sunday. The crash involved a red Ford Transit van and a black Volkswagen Sharan car.
The 14-year-old front seat passenger in the Volkswagen suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The 47-year-old woman who was driving the car was taken to Borders General Hospital, along with an 11-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl who were in the back seat, were taken to Borders General Hospital.
The 47-year-old male driver of the van, who was also taken to Borders General Hospital, has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to two unidentified people who stopped to give assistance at the scene but left prior to police arriving.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2271 of June 30.
