A 14-year-old boy is being treated in an Edinburgh hospital after he sustained serious injuries in a crash which saw a road closed for hours.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two vehicle smash on the A68 near to Camptown in the Scottish Borders at around 4.20pm on Sunday. The crash involved a red Ford Transit van and a black Volkswagen Sharan car.

The 14-year-old front seat passenger in the Volkswagen suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A 14-year-old boy has been taken to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Photo: Google Maps | Google

The 47-year-old woman who was driving the car was taken to Borders General Hospital, along with an 11-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl who were in the back seat, were taken to Borders General Hospital.

The 47-year-old male driver of the van, who was also taken to Borders General Hospital, has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to two unidentified people who stopped to give assistance at the scene but left prior to police arriving.”