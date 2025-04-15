Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A violent rapist who subjected a 61-year-old woman to a ‘horrific ordeal’ after forcing his way into her Edinburgh home has been jailed.

Bradley Shand was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting the victim during a trial at Edinburgh’s High Court in February.

The court heard that the victim had been watching television alone on January 9, 2023, when she was disturbed by a banging sound. She then found Shand kicking and smashing a door at the property before he forced his way inside.

The 23-year-old took the victim’s phone to prevent her from calling the police before raping and sexually assaulting her in what police described as a ‘horrific ordeal’. The Crown Office said the woman was left ‘injured and extremely distressed’ by the attack.

Shand fled the scene but was stopped by a police officer a short time later, who saw that he had blood on his hand and wrist.

Clothing and DNA belonging to Shand were discovered at the scene of the rape, linking him to the crime.

Shand appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on April 15 where he was handed an extended 12 year sentence, with 10 years in custody. His name has also been added to the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

A non-harassment order, banning Shand from contacting or attempting to contact the victim, was also granted for a 15-year period.

Katrina Parkes, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “Bradley Shand is a sexual predator, who preyed on this victim in her own home. She should have been completely safe but was instead subjected to a horrific ordeal by a violent stranger.

“This is a truly horrendous case, and my thoughts remain with the victim and her loved ones. I give thanks to all those involved in securing this prosecution, which has held Shand accountable while also protecting others from harm.

“I would urge any victim of sexual offending to come forward and report. You will be supported and listened to as we seek justice using all the tools available to us.”