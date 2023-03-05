Thieves broke into a West Lothian home in a quiet residential street and made off with a stash of jewellery and watches worth thousands of pounds. Police say the incident happened sometime between Tuesday, February 14, and Wednesday, March 1, at a property in The Green, Bathgate.

Police said a large quantity of jewellery and watches – estimated to be worth a four figure sum – have been stolen following the break-in. Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

DC Morran of Livingston CID said: “I’m appealing specifically to the local community for anyone who saw anything or anyone with private CCTV or dash cam footage, which could assist with our enquiries, to come forward.” Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2328 of 1 March, 2023.