Police in West Lothian have launched an investigation following a spate of vehicle thefts in Blackburn and Broxburn.

Three vehicles were stolen earlier in the week and detectives are working to determine if the crimes are linked.

At around 12.30am on Monday, October 14, a black Range Rover sport and a white Ford Transit Custom were stolen from outside properties on Beechwood Road, Blackburn. The Range Rover was later recovered in the Shotts area.

On Tuesday, October 15 at around 3.55am a blue Ford Transit was stolen on Loanfoot Road in Broxburn. Following the thefts police are now appealing for information.

Detective Constable Jason Watt said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether the thefts are linked. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us. We also ask anyone with private CCTV of the areas at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0716 of October 14 regarding the Range Rover, incident 0401 of October 14 regarding the white Ford Transit, and incident number 0601 of October15 regarding the blue Ford Transit.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.