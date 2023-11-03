Officers said robbery took place in the early hours of the morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released an image of a man they believe may have information about a robbery at a shop in West Lothian.

The incident took place in the Baillie Street area of Whitburn, around 4.40am on Saturday, June 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is described as being white, around 5ft 7, aged 25-35, with an average build and short brown hair. He was wearing a navy hooded top, with white toggles, black shorts and black shoes.

Police in West Lothian have released the image of a man they believe can assist with their investigation into a robbery at a shop in Whitburn.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank, from Livingston CID, said: “We are appealing for the man in this image, or anyone who recognises him, to please come forward as we believe he can assist with our enquiries.