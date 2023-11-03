News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Police launch CCTV appeal after early-morning robbery at shop in Whitburn

Officers said robbery took place in the early hours of the morning
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:47 GMT
Police have released an image of a man they believe may have information about a robbery at a shop in West Lothian.

The incident took place in the Baillie Street area of Whitburn, around 4.40am on Saturday, June 17.

The man is described as being white, around 5ft 7, aged 25-35, with an average build and short brown hair. He was wearing a navy hooded top, with white toggles, black shorts and black shoes.

Police in West Lothian have released the image of a man they believe can assist with their investigation into a robbery at a shop in Whitburn.Police in West Lothian have released the image of a man they believe can assist with their investigation into a robbery at a shop in Whitburn.
Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank, from Livingston CID, said: “We are appealing for the man in this image, or anyone who recognises him, to please come forward as we believe he can assist with our enquiries.

“Please contact police on 101, quoting incident 0865 of 17 June, 2023. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”