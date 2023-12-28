Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Lothian police are appealing for information after items were thrown at a vehicle, and a man was assaulted near Fauldhouse.

The incident happened at around 9.10pm on Friday, December 22, on the B7010 near Fauldhouse. Items thrown at the moving vehicle struck a man but while he did not sustain any serious injuries, police said the situation could have been ‘much worse’.

Constable Mark Kerr said: “Thankfully the man did not require any medical treatment, but these actions are very dangerous, and this incident could have been much worse. Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed this or who has any information which may assist to contact us.”