An East Lothian mum, who was found dead alongside her husband in France, was planning a trip Scotland weeks before she died.

Dawn Searle, 56, and husband Andrew, 62, were found dead in the hamlet of Les Pesquiès, north of Toulouse on February 6. The couple, who previously lived in Musselburgh, moved to France from Scotland around 10 years ago and married in France in 2023.

Last week, the BBC reported that prosecutors in Rodez had issued an update on the case following post-mortem examinations on the couple. It confirmed Mr Searle had died from hanging, while Mrs Searle suffered "multiple blows to the head with a blunt and sharp-edged object".

Andrew and Dawn Searle, who moved to France about ten years ago, were found dead in their home in south west France on February 6

The statement added: "The investigation is ongoing, particularly to determine whether the tragedy resulted from a domestic crime followed by suicide or involved a third party."

It has now emerged that Dawn was planning a trip to Scotland over the Christmas period to attend her son’s wedding. The former project manager, who grew up in Eyemouth, made enquiries about accommodation on January 3.

Posting to Facebook group, House and Pet Sitters UK, the 56-year-old said: “Hello, my name is Dawn and I lived in Scotland all my life before moving to France 9 years ago.

“I have family in the Edinburgh area and often visit this beautiful city. I would much prefer to house sit on my trips which would help me and also help someone wanting to go away on holiday. I am looking ahead to next Christmas as my son will be getting married in Scotland and I am looking for a house sit for 2 weeks over the Christmas / New Year period 2025.”

Mrs Searle was the mother of former Hollyoaks and Monarch of the Glen actor Callum Kerr. The 30-year-old from Musselburgh released a statement with his sister February 8. It read: “At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle.”

The BBC reported that a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in France and are liaising with the local authorities."