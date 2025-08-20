Actor son of ‘murdered’ East Lothian mum urges friends to avoid step dad’s funeral
Dawn Searle, 56, and husband Andrew, 62, were found dead in the hamlet of Les Pesquiès, north of Toulouse on February 6. French authorities previously told the BBC ‘it was a murder followed by suicide and there was no evidence that another person was involved’.
Dawn’s son, actor Callum Kerr, has now released statement urging people not to attend the funeral his stepdad Andrew Searle. The Scottish actor who has appeared in Hollyoaks, Monarch of the Glen and Netflix's Virgin River, wrote on social media ‘please do not attend Andrew's service if you were a friend of our mother’ who he referred to by her previous surname.
Make sure that you’re in the loop when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
A statement released by Callum and his sister Amanda read: “In the absence of any evidence suggesting third-party involvement in the tragic death of our mother, Dawn Kerr, the prevailing hypothesis remains that of a murder-suicide. Our mother was killed by multiple blows to the head, and Andrew was found deceased by hanging.
“His injuries are consistent with self-hanging, and no defensive wounds were found on his body. There is also no evidence whatsoever of any third party's involvement at this stage.
“While the official investigation is still ongoing, we cannot ignore the circumstances as they stand. For this reason, we must respectfully but firmly request that our mother not be included in any way in the funeral arrangements being made for Andrew.”
Dawn and Andrew previously lived in Musselburgh before moving to France around 10 years ago and got married in France two years ago. The family requested that people do not share photos of them together.
The joint statement said: “It would be inappropriate for her memory to be associated with a service honouring the man who, based on all available evidence, may have been responsible for her death. We ask for understanding, privacy and respect as we continue to grieve and seek justice for our mum.”