A Hollyoaks actor whose mum was reportedly the victim of a ‘murder-suicide’ in France is urging people not to attend the funeral of the man who ‘may have been responsible for her death’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn Searle, 56, and husband Andrew, 62, were found dead in the hamlet of Les Pesquiès, north of Toulouse on February 6. French authorities previously told the BBC ‘it was a murder followed by suicide and there was no evidence that another person was involved’.

Dawn’s son, actor Callum Kerr, has now released statement urging people not to attend the funeral his stepdad Andrew Searle. The Scottish actor who has appeared in Hollyoaks, Monarch of the Glen and Netflix's Virgin River, wrote on social media ‘please do not attend Andrew's service if you were a friend of our mother’ who he referred to by her previous surname.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Kerr with his mother Dawn | @callum_kerr_1/Instagram

A statement released by Callum and his sister Amanda read: “In the absence of any evidence suggesting third-party involvement in the tragic death of our mother, Dawn Kerr, the prevailing hypothesis remains that of a murder-suicide. Our mother was killed by multiple blows to the head, and Andrew was found deceased by hanging.

“His injuries are consistent with self-hanging, and no defensive wounds were found on his body. There is also no evidence whatsoever of any third party's involvement at this stage.

“While the official investigation is still ongoing, we cannot ignore the circumstances as they stand. For this reason, we must respectfully but firmly request that our mother not be included in any way in the funeral arrangements being made for Andrew.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn and Andrew previously lived in Musselburgh before moving to France around 10 years ago and got married in France two years ago. The family requested that people do not share photos of them together.

The joint statement said: “It would be inappropriate for her memory to be associated with a service honouring the man who, based on all available evidence, may have been responsible for her death. We ask for understanding, privacy and respect as we continue to grieve and seek justice for our mum.”