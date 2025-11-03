One of Scotland’s most loved bands will play in the capital next summer as part of the Edinburgh Castle Concerts line-up.

Deacon Blue will headline a show at the world renowned venue on Friday, July 17 - with tickets going on sale this week. They are the third act to be announced as part of the summer shows that includes Snow Patrol and Edinburgh ‘s own Callum Beattie.

Over nearly four decades, Deacon Blue have sold millions of albums and built a devoted global fanbase drawn to their blend of soulful melodies, heartfelt storytelling, and uplifting optimism. Renowned for their passionate live performances and enduring spirit, Deacon Blue continue to bring people together through music that speaks of hope, humanity, and home - a legacy that shines brighter than ever.

John Stout, from Castle Concerts said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome one of Scotland’s most iconic bands, Deacon Blue, back to Edinburgh Castle. Their music has been the soundtrack to so many lives, and there’s no more fitting setting than the Castle Esplanade for what promises to be an unforgettable night of song.”

Deacon Blue will perform at Edinburgh Castle in July 2026 | Jamie Carter

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, November 7 at 9am onTicketmaster.co.uk. Premium hospitality experiences for the concert series at Edinburgh Castle are available from Seatunique.com. Customers should note that tickets are not available from Edinburgh Castle.

Formed in Glasgow in 1985, Deacon Blue have long been regarded as one of Scotland’s most iconic and enduring bands. Led by Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, they first captured the nation’s heart with their debut album Raintown - a poignant love letter to Glasgow that became a cornerstone of Scottish pop music

Follow-up releases such as When the World Knows Your Name, Fellow Hoodlums, and Whatever You Say, Say Nothing delivered a string of classic hits including Dignity, Real Gone Kid, Wages Day and Fergus Sings the Blues.

After reuniting in the 2000s, the band entered a new creative chapter, producing acclaimed albums such as Believers in 2016 and City of Love in 2020. Their latest release, Great Western Road), marks another powerful milestone - an album that celebrates resilience, belonging, and the band’s deep connection to their Glasgow roots.

Ricky Ross said: “No one knows where The Great Western Road ends up, least of all us! For now the road goes on and next summer we are taking the shows outdoors to some beautiful venues. We can’t wait to see you there and we promise to make every night very special.”