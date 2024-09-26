Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vintage buses will be on display when Lothian Buses takes part in Doors Open Day on Saturday - but there’s a change of venue this year.

Lothian Buses’ event is one of the most popular in the annual programme, which sees more than 100 places across the Capital throwing open their doors to welcome the public in.

The bus operator’s Central depot in Annandale Street is having work carried out at the moment, so Doors Open Day will instead take place at the company’s busy Marine depot in Seafield Road East between 11am and 3pm on Saturday September 28.

Lothian Buses says visitors will be able to look behind-the-scenes at operations at the garage and promises the day will have something for everyone.

The vintage bus display is being staged courtesy of the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum. There will also be a fully electric truck from Volvo and a sustainability stall featuring one of Lothian’s brand-new double deck electric buses plus children’s activities.

Lothian’s Training School Team will be there with driver training buses. And there will be a bus display including Lothian, East Coast Buses, Lothian Country, Eve Coaches, Lothian Motorcoaches, Edinburgh Bus Tours, and Lothian support vehicles.

Visitors over 18 will get the chance to have a go on an e-cargo bike, thanks to Porty Community Energy. And a team from Police Scotland will attend with a patrol car and van.

There will also be face painting and glitter tattoos from Stina Sparkles, kids’ zone activities including Didi Cars, a mini disco and bouncy castles and a stall from Edinburgh Zoo.

Burgers, hot dogs, soft drinks, teas, and coffees will be available from Lothian’s own in-house catering team.

While the event is completely free to attend, Lothian Buses is encouraging donations to its Charity of Choice partner, VOCAL, who support unpaid carers across Edinburgh and Midlothian. Volunteers will be there with donation buckets and card machines to take contributions from visitors.