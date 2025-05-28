Sir Tom Farmer, who passed away peacefully at his home aged 84 on May 9, was known for founding Kwik Fit in 1971, his charitable work and philanthropy - and saving Hibernian FC from possible extinction in 1990 when he invested nearly £3 million to rescue the club from receivership.

The Edinburgh businessman owned a majority stake in Hibs for 28 years, selling his interest in 2019 to US businessman Ron Gordon. Sir Tom presided over the historic Scottish Cup success in 2016, ending 114 years of hurt while also seeing two League Cup trophies during his time at the helm.

Today, Wednesday May 28, Hibs fans and staff lined Easter Road Stadium to pay their respects to the Leith legend.

Here are 14 pictures of the funeral procession.

