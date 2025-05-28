Hibs fans pay tribute to Edinburgh legend Sir Tom Farmer as hearse passes Easter Road

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 16:03 BST

Dozens of Hibs fans turned out to pay tribute to their club’s former owner today as his funeral procession made its way past Easter Road Stadium.

Sir Tom Farmer, who passed away peacefully at his home aged 84 on May 9, was known for founding Kwik Fit in 1971, his charitable work and philanthropy - and saving Hibernian FC from possible extinction in 1990 when he invested nearly £3 million to rescue the club from receivership.

The Edinburgh businessman owned a majority stake in Hibs for 28 years, selling his interest in 2019 to US businessman Ron Gordon. Sir Tom presided over the historic Scottish Cup success in 2016, ending 114 years of hurt while also seeing two League Cup trophies during his time at the helm.

Today, Wednesday May 28, Hibs fans and staff lined Easter Road Stadium to pay their respects to the Leith legend.

Here are 14 pictures of the funeral procession.

Hibs supporters and staff paid tribute to Sir Tom Farmer outside Easter Road Stadium on Wednesday, May 28

1. Sir Tom Farmer 1940 - 2025

Hibs supporters and staff paid tribute to Sir Tom Farmer outside Easter Road Stadium on Wednesday, May 28 | Lisa Ferguson

The procession passed by Easter Road Stadium

2. Final farewell to Easter Road

The procession passed by Easter Road Stadium | Lisa Ferguson

Sir Tom Farmer saved Hibernian FC from possible extinction in 1990

3. Never forgotten

Sir Tom Farmer saved Hibernian FC from possible extinction in 1990 | Lisa Ferguson

Hibernian Director Kit Gordon (right) arriving before the funeral procession

4. Farewell to an old friend

Hibernian Director Kit Gordon (right) arriving before the funeral procession | Mark Scates / SNS Group

