Driver in West Lothian causes £10,000 worth of damage in suspected ‘hit and run’
The incident, which is estimated to have caused £10,000 worth of damage, happened in Almondvale Avenue on Tuesday, September 16.
Officers said the exact time of the collision remains unclear, but they received a report of a large vehicle striking the pillar and then driving off without reporting the incident.
Constable Lyndsay McKinnon said: "I'm appealing to anyone who was driving in the area and witnessed this collision, or has any information about when it may have happened, to contact police.
"I'd ask drivers with dash-cams to please review any footage from the area in the days leading up to Tuesday, 16 September, to see if you have captured anything which may assist our investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1371 of September 16.