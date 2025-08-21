A pensioner who caused suffering to a horse she owned has been banned from keeping animals for nine years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Thornton, 66, was found to have left the grey gelding in an “emaciated” state and suffering from “a painful wound on its withers” when it was inspected by the Scottish SPCA in May last year.

An inspector with the animal charity also said the thoroughbred cross horse had badly overgrown feet with broken or cracked hooves and had a lice infection. The abuse was discovered after a concerned member of the public noticed the animal was suffering from “poor body condition” as they passed a field near to a livery yard in East Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the Scottish SPCA official attended at the yard near Haddington following the report on May 30 last year. The court heard the inspector had found “the body [of the horse] was in poor condition” and could feel the animal’s bones when he placed his hand under its rug.

Caroline Thornton outside the Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

Thornton, of Ormiston, East Lothian, said she was planning on taking the horse to the vet the following week and she was subsequently cautioned by the charity inspector. The horse was taken to a vet and an examination determined the horse was suffering from a series of conditions including a wound to its withers, overgrown feet and a lice infection.

The court was told the vet had found the animal had experienced “unnecessary suffering” and was taken away to an animal rescue and rehoming centre but was later “put to sleep due to its condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornton represented herself after initially pleading guilty by letter and told the court she “didn’t see how bad he was getting” and does not have any plans to keep animals in the future. The OAP was back in the dock for sentencing on Thursday after she had previously admitted to causing the animal suffering by failing to provide a suitable diet and necessary vet and farrier treatment between March 30 and May 30 last year.

Sheriff Francis Gill sentenced Thornton to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and banned her from owning any animal for the next nine years.