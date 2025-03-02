An animal charity has praised a court sentence that has banned a woman from keeping or owning pets for life after she starved one of her dogs to death.

Liza Telfer abandoned three English Bull Dogs in a property without adequate food or water resulting in one pet named Bonnie suffering organ failure and starving to death.

Telfer, 39, also left dogs Lady and Yogi in the same home where they were found severely emaciated and with damaged teeth and heavily matted coats.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the dogs were living in “appalling” and “squalid” conditions and had been left on their own for around two weeks while Telfer moved home.

The court was told the distressed and starving animals had chewed through doors and door handles in the flat that had smashed windows, no electricity and furniture piled high.

Liza Telfer (left) with one of the surviving animals | Alexander Lawrie/Scottish SPCA

Telfer, of Drylaw, Edinburgh, was banned from owning or keeping animals for the rest of her life after she pleaded guilty to three offences at the capital court last week. A sheriff said the cleaner had committed an “extremely concerning offence of some gravity” but spared her a jail term and instead imposed a social work supervision order for 18 months.

Now the Scottish SPCA has welcomed the life ban and released an image of one of the severely emaciated pets confiscated from Telfer.

The animal charity’s Inspector Chalcroft said: “In November 2023 concerns were raised regarding three dogs who had been left in a property on their own for at least 10 days.

“We visited the property and observed squalid, uninhabitable conditions through the letterbox. A faint dog bark could be heard from inside, but the dog itself was not visible.

“Liza Telfer was the tenant and owner of the dogs. We explained our reason for being there and expressed our concerns about the dogs' welfare. Since she was in the process of moving, we arranged to visit the property in the next couple of days.

“Telfer and her son were present when we returned but Telfer was uncooperative and refused us access. Given the situation, we contacted Police Scotland, as the dogs inside the property might require urgent veterinary care.

“A dog, named Bonnie, was brought outside from within the property covered in a blue blanket. She was emaciated and her skeletal bones were easily seen. She was dead.

”The inspector said a post mortem was carried out and had determined the dog “most likely died of organ failure associated with the severely malnourished state”. They added that the failure to seek veterinary attention will have resulted in stress and unnecessary suffering to Bonnie when she was alive.

“Lady and Yogi were examined by a vet and both dogs had suffered lack of adequate nutrition leading to weight loss. For both dogs it would take a minimum two to four weeks to deteriorate from a healthy body condition to the condition in which they were found.

“The living conditions for the dogs would have caused them fear, distress, and discomfort due to inadequate space, poor ventilation, lack of immediate outdoor access, no appropriate area for toileting, insufficient space to lie down comfortably.

“We are pleased that Telfer received a ban from owning any animals for life. “The horrific conditions and the pain and suffering caused to these three dogs deserved a ban. To hear Bonnie's last cries and have her handed over dead was extremely upsetting.”

Telfer pleaded guilty to being responsible for a female tan and white English Bulldog-type named Bonnie and did cause unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate food and clean water and the dog suffered organ failure and starved to death between September 5 and November 5, 2023.

She also admitted to two charges of causing two English Bulldog-type dogs unnecessary suffering at the same address between October 5 and November 8, 2023.