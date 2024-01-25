The Eden Mill Experience will open on Saturday, 3 February

Edinburgh will soon be home to an exciting drinks experience after St Andrews-based distiller, Eden Mill, announced it will open its new West End venue next week.

The Eden Mill Experience will offer an “immersive drinks experience” where guests can take part in two interactive mixology experiences and learn how to make delicious gin and whisky cocktails from the pros.

Independent distiller Eden Mill has now announced that their venue in the Heads & Tales Gin Bar at 1A, Rutland Place will open next weekend on Saturday, February 3. Based in the heart of the West End, owners say drinks lovers will have the chance to explore the stories behind Eden Mill’s whisky and gin expressions.

Hannah Ingram, head of marketing at Eden Mill, said: “We are thrilled to bring a taste of St Andrews to the Scottish capital. It’s a really proud moment for us to launch a venue in a city with such a vibrant drinks scene. To have our very own Eden Mill experience in Edinburgh is an honour and an exciting milestone for the brand.”

Ms Ingram added: “While our new distillery is being built, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase the versatility our expressions have, through inventive and delicious cocktails. The experiences are really special, interactive and immersive and we can’t wait to see the reaction from Scotland’s wonderful capital.”

Positioned as an experience and journey into the Eden Mill brand, victors to the Eden Mill Experience can book for two interactive drinks experiences - ‘Share The Love Gin’ from £30 and ‘The Guard Bridge Masterclass from £35.

During the Share The Love Gin session, gin enthusiasts will hear the story of how Love Gin was born and the flavoursome botanicals used to make it so delicious. With three uniquely delicious cocktails and some sweet treats, this immersive session will tell the story of Eden Mill’s best-selling Love Gin.

In The Guard Bridge Masterclass, whisky fans will learn the journey and discover the story behind this new blended malt Scotch whisky while delving into its deliciously sweet tasting notes. ﻿Designed to be enjoyed in cocktails, attendees will try three as part of the experience to demonstrate the whisky’s versatility, with one cocktail “guaranteed to feature an ingredient guests have never tasted before!”

Guests can learn how to make cocktails at the immersive mixology sessions

Established in 2012 in St Andrews, Eden Mill is currently building a contemporary Scotch Whisky and gin distillery which is due to become operational in 2024. Set to be one of Scotland's iconic distilleries, owners hope it will become a major St Andrews landmark and a key Scottish tourism attraction.