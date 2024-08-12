Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strike action by refuse workers in Edinburgh has been called off after a new pay offer was made by council umbrella body Cosla.

Waste workers across 18 council areas had planned to walk out on Wednesday, August 14 as part of an eight-day strike over pay. The decision to suspend the strike action comes after a meeting between Unite, Scotland’s leading trade union, and council leaders.

The new offer represents a minimum cash increase of £1,292 for the lowest paid council workers, which is equivalent to 5.2 per cent for those earning around £25,000. The Scottish local government living wage will also increase by 5.63 per cent.

Graham McNab, Unite’s lead negotiator for local government said: “Unite members across all of Scotland’s councils should be applauded for standing firm. They have remained resolute in an effort to secure a fairer and better pay offer.

“We believe that the new pay offer is credible. For the first time in years, it will mean all council workers receiving an above inflation increase. Unite will now suspend the eight days of strike action so a ballot can take place on the new offer.”

A ballot will now commence on August 15 following the new pay offer made by Cosla.

Unite said a minimum increase of 67 pence an hour or 3.6 per cent, whichever is better, will be applied to council workers if the offer is accepted. This amounts to an average 4.24 per cent increase for a one-year period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. They said the new offer represents a significant improvement on the initial one made in May.