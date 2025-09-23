Supermarket giant Aldi has become the latest to announce it will stop the sale of fireworks in its Edinburgh stores.

The move follows a campaign by Edinburgh South West Labour MP Scott Arthur, who says all the major supermarkets in his constituency have now agreed to ban the sale of fireworks.

He wrote to them earlier in the year, urging them to withdraw fireworks from sale in view of the "mayhem" seen across Edinburgh on Bonfire Night last year, when youths in balaclavas set off fireworks towards police and threw rocks at passing vehicles and buses came under attack.

Pictures from the 'mayhem' on Bonfire Night 2024 | TSPL

Dr Arthur said the repeated incidents of firework-related anti-social behaviour, including in the Sighthill/Calder Road area, had left residents, emergency services, and local businesses deeply concerned.

Sainsbury's stopped selling fireworks in 2019; Tesco told Dr Arthur it no longer sold fireworks in its Scottish stores; and Morrisons said they did not sell them at their Hunters Tryst, Moredun, Ferry Road or South Gyle stores.

Lidl responded to Dr Arthur’s plea, confirming a full withdrawal of fireworks across its Edinburgh stores; however, both Asda and Aldi initially said they would continue selling fireworks, despite the risks.

After further correspondence in August, in which Dr Arthur expressed his disappointment and announced plans for peaceful leafleting outside Asda Chesser and Aldi Oxgangs, both supermarkets have now reconsidered.

Earlier this month, Asda said it agreed it was “important to consider the growing concerns around safety, noise and antisocial behaviour” and said it would not sell fireworks in its Edinburgh stores.

And now Aldi has also agreed to ban fireworks sales in its eight Capital stores.

It said: “We can now confirm that Aldi will not be selling fireworks in the following Edinburgh stores” - and it listed Gorgie Park Road, Hermiston Gait retail park, Oxgangs Road North, Cameron Toll, Fruitmarket Place, Gilmerton Road, Commercial Street in Leith and Main Street, Portobello - then added: “We trust this update addresses Dr Arthur's concerns.”

Dr Arthur welcomed Aldi’s response. He said: "This is a huge win for our community. With Aldi’s decision, all the major supermarkets in Edinburgh South West have now listened and agreed to stop selling fireworks.

“Residents, emergency services, and local businesses have been clear about the dangers and disruption fireworks cause, and I am glad the big retailers have finally responded. This sends a strong message that public safety comes before profit."