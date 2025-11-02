People are being urged to enjoy Bonfire Night at organised fireworks displays as police warned they would have “significant resources” in place to tackle any dangerous and anti-social behaviour.

Several parts of the Capital have seen serious incidents involving fireworks in recent years, with police, firefighters, members of the public and buses coming under attack.

Many supermarkets in the city have banned the sale of fireworks and Firework Control Zones have been designated in nine areas of Edinburgh where it will be illegal to set off fireworks, even on private property, until November 9. And there are 14 dispersal zones, where police can break up groups of two or more people where officers believe they are ‘causing or likely to cause alarm or distress to any members of the public.’

People are being encouraged to enjoy Bonfire Night at an organised firework display | Edinburgh council

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Police Scotland’s divisional commander for Edinburgh, said police had been working ahead of Bonfire Night to deter and prevent the criminal use of fireworks. And he appealed to people to help keep the Bonfire Night period safe and enjoyable.

He said: “We will have significant policing resources in place throughout the city to respond to incidents that arise and thereafter undertake robust investigations to ensure offenders are met with the strongest possible criminal justice outcomes.

“The levels of disorder and violence experienced by certain parts of the city and directed towards emergency service workers simply must stop.”

The city council said in the lead-up to Bonfire Night, its teams had been engaging with young people to promote firework safety, checking and clearing fly-tipping hotspots to reduce fire risks and co-ordinating CCTV coverage to support community safety.

And the big message is that there are community events throughout the city where people can safely enjoy organised fireworks displays - starting with one this evening, November 2.

Council leader Jane Meagher said: “Bonfire Night is a long-standing tradition that brings families and communities together. However, it’s also a time when serious injuries and accidents can occur if fireworks and bonfires are not handled properly.

“We’ve been working closely with our partners, including Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and community groups, to introduce measures that we hope will ensure Bonfire Night is a time to remember for the right reasons.”

She said the new Firework Control Zones were a direct response to community concerns and would make a real difference, but they were only part of the solution.

She continued: “We’re supporting community-led events across the city and our schools’ teams are partnering with local community groups to create alternative options for young people.

“However, we’re also asking residents to celebrate safely, be considerate of neighbours and pets, and most importantly, to attend an organised display wherever possible.”

And youth worker Lauren Quinn said: “We recognise there is a lot of excitement around this time of year with fireworks, and we hope that young people can make informed decisions and find the balance between keeping both themselves and others safe whilst also having fun.

“There has been a lot of work done in local communities to take the time to talk to young people and hear from them about what activities they would like to do around this time of year as an alternative way of spending their time and having fun with friends.

“I hope all the young people we have worked with in the run up to bonfires night enjoys the trips and activities that have been organised and make memories that will last.”

Five organised fireworks displays you could go to

Scottish Love in Action Fireworks Extravaganza

George Watson’s College Rugby Ground, Myreside Stadium, Myreside Road, Edinburgh EH10 5DB

Sunday 2 November, 4pm and 6.30pm

Enjoy live entertainment building up to a spectacular firework display. Every ticket you buy goes to charity, helping children thrive. Entertainment includes a pipe band, Dance Ihayami, and Delighters.

Fireworks at a Scottish Love In Action display

Craigmillar Community Campfire

Sandy's Community Centre, 76 Craigmillar Castle Avenue, EH16 4DW

Wednesday 5 November from 5pm to 7.30pm

Family-friendly community campfire with hot food, Aerial Art House performance, fire pits, musicians, crafts, silent disco and marshmallows toasting.

Currie and Balerno Fireworks

King George V Park, Lanark Road West, Currie, EH14 5RT

Wednesday 5 November, gates open 6.30pm, fireworks start 7.15pm

The Grange Fireworks Display

The Grange Club, Portgower Place, Edinburgh EH4 1HQ

Saturday 8 November, doors open 6pm, fireworks start at 7pm

St Peter’s Fireworks Night

10 Falcon Road, Edinburgh EH10 4AH

Friday 7 November, 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Family fun with a DJ, circus acts, BBQ and fireworks.