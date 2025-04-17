Edinburgh 'bucket list' attraction is named as being among the 50 best across Britain
Create Your Own Potion At The School Of Magic, based on Frederick Street, was given the accolade by national experience day provider WonderDays, who said the Harry Potter-inspired business stood out as a must-do moment for thousands of Brits ticking life-long dreams off their list.
“This is a huge honour for Edinburgh,” said Abi Sadler, Head of Partnerships at WonderDays. “Our data shows a massive national shift towards choosing meaningful experiences over material gifts – and the Create Your Own Potion At The School Of Magic has captured people’s imaginations.”
The 'Great British Bucket List' was compiled using real purchase data from WonderDays' nationwide customer base.
“We created the Great British Bucket List to spotlight the most iconic, meaningful and unforgettable experiences in the UK,” said Matt Jones, Managing Director of WonderDays.
“To see the Create Your Own Potion At The School Of Magic in Edinburgh hit the Top 50 is not just a win for the business – it’s a huge boost for local tourism and pride. It means your town is home to one of the best things to do in the country.”
