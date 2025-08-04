It is only a matter of days before legendary rock band Oasis take Edinburgh by storm when they play three sold-out shows at Murrayfield Stadium.

The Britpop icons perform at Murrayfield on August 8, 9 and 12, with the three gigs brining in around 210,000 Oasis fans to the stadium. A series of road closures will be in place before, during and after the event, and extra trains, trams and buses will be running during the concerts.

A total of 13 Lothian Bus services will be diverted during the Oasis shows, however the bus operator noted that customers should check for live updates as some diversions will only be in place depending of the size of crowds on the evening.

A total of 13 Lothian Bus services will be diverted during the Oasis shows in Edinburgh | AFP via Getty Images

Lothian Bus diversions on August 8, 9 and 12

Between 5.30pm and 7.30pm

Buses may be diverted due to large crowds in the Murrayfield/Roseburn area during these times – you should check the Lothian Buses website for the latest information.

Service 12 (westbound) between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road,will be diverted via Morrison Street, West Maitland Street, Palmerston Place, Douglas Gardens, Belford Terrace, Belford Road, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Service 12 (eastbound) between Corstorphine Road and Morrison Link, will be diverted via Murrayfield Road, Ravelston Dykes, Belford Road, Belford Terrace, Douglas Gardens, Palmerston Place and Torphichen Place.

Services 26, 31, 100, X18 and X19 between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road in both directions.

Between 9.30pm and 12.30am

Service 22 between Balgreen Road and West Approach Road and service 1 between Balgreen Road and Fountainpark, will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.

Service 2 between Balgreen Road and Dalry Road, will be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road in both directions.

Services 30, X27, X28, N30 and N28 between Saughton Gardens and West Approach Road, will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.