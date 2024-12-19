Edinburgh council is calling for concessionary bus passes to be removed from young people who repeatedly carry out antisocial behaviour on buses or trams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said a rise in violence and anti-social behaviour towards bus drivers was causing growing concern in many communities.

And the council agreed to write to the Scottish Government, urging swift action to address antisocial behaviour and violence. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jenkinson said: "This issue has been particularly prominent on Lothian Buses in Edinburgh, where a string of incidents over recent months has raised alarms for both public safety and the welfare of staff.

"The under-22 free travel pass scheme introduced in 2022 was designed to provide young people with accessible transportation, reduce costs and encourage sustainable travel.

"And whilst its benefits cannot be overstated, with over 100 million journeys across Scotland so far, it has undoubtedly brought some unintended consequences. In recent month, particularly October and November this year, we have seen heightened reports of vandalism, verbal and physical threats targeted specifically at bus drivers. Lothian Buses alone have reported damage totalling £1,700 in broken windows in just three days.

"Police have identified patterns of young individuals misusing their bus passes to travel between areas, sometimes to engage in disruptive or criminal behaviour. Such actions not only jeopardise the safety of the passengers, but importantly the staff."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was crucial to recognise the vast majority of young people used their passes responsibly and urged action on the issue focused on accountability.

Cllr Jenkinson said Lothian Buses would support temporary suspension of travel cards for those involved in misconduct, but he noted there were technological and logistical hurdles to be overcome.

SNP transport spokesman Danny Aston said he unequivocally condemned violence against transport workers. "Bus operators can already restrict access to their services in line with conditions of carriage and I think there's a lot of work to be done with operators and trade unions and others to further develop existing powers."

And he said the council should be careful about cracking down on groups like young people. "I understand the instinct sometimes to go after the obvious culprits, but I think we're potentially missing the whole story there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He argued that the causes of youth crime and antisocial behaviour tended to be rooted in poverty and marginalisation, and that measures like removing free bus travel mgh stigmatise and marginalise young people in poverty even further.

Tory Marie-Clair Munro said communities across Edinburgh had seen criminality and thefts rise significantly with young people using their free bus pass.

"I have been raising this issue for over a year now and I'm pleased other parties have eventually realised there is a problem. Businesses have expressed grave concern that free bus passes in the wrong hands have made it easier for those intent on criminality to travel across our city."

She said more than 2,000 instances of anti-social behaviour had taken place on Lothian Buses last year, a 60 per cent rise from 2022/23. "Dozens of drivers have been assaulted, with 134 passengers being attacked."

Cllr Munro said in writing to the Scottish Government on the issue the council should ask why there was no mechanism in the current legislation to confiscate passes from young people.