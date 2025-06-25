Voters in Edinburgh's Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart ward go to the polls tomorrow, Thursday June 26, in a by-election where almost no-one is willing to predict the result.

The by-election was caused by the death of Labour councillor Val Walker, who served as convener of the council's culture and communities committee.

There are 13 candidates bidding to replace her. As well as Labour, the Conservatives, SNP, Greens, Lib Dems and Reform UK, there are also five independents standing and representatives of the Scottish Libertarian Party and Scottish Family Party.

At the last council elections in 2022, four of the five main parties all finished within six per cent of each other.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday June 26. | AP

The Tories topped the poll with 26.6 per cent of first preferences, just enough to get their candidate elected in the first round of counting.

It was almost a dead heat for second place between the SNP on 22.7 per cent and Labour on 22.4 per cent and they each took one of the two remaining seats. But the Greens were not far behind on 19.9 per cent. The Lib Dems got 7.1 per cent.

Privately, sources in all the main parties confessed they had no idea who would win the by-election.

One said: "This is at least a four-way marginal and the Lib Dems are trying where they didn't try before, so does that make it a five-way marginal?"

Another said: "This may be the most open election I've ever been involved in - and I've been involved in quite a lot."

With only one seat to fill, unless one candidate gets more than 50 per cent of first preferences - which is extremely unlikely here - the result will depend on how votes transfer as low-polling candidates are eliminated and their votes are redistributed according to second and further preferences.

As well as Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart, the ward takes in Slateford and Kingsknowe. The current electorate is 18,945.

Any resident in the area aged 16 and over and who has registered can vote. Even though there is only one seat to fill, voters are asked to rank the candidates in order of preference, by writing 1, 2, 3, etc on the ballot paper, choosing as many or few as they like.

Polling stations will be open on Thursday, June 26, from 7am until 10pm. The electronic counting of votes will take place on Thursday night, after the polls close.

Conservative candidate Mark Hooley | supplied

Conservative candidate Mark Hooley grew up in the Parkgrove area of the city, studied politics in Dundee and then lived in the US and in Holland. Currently he is studying for a MSc in Journalism at Edinburgh Napier University, lives in the ward and works for a large national bookmakers. He ran as a Conservative candidate in the Sighthill/Gorgie ward in the 2022 council elections.

The theme of his campaign is “back to basics” and he thinks that too much focus has been put on what he calls “vanity projects” such as trams, cycle lanes, pedestrianisation of George Street and road closures, with the result that the day-to-day basics of potholes, road safety, residents’ parking and graffiti.

SNP candidate Murray Visentin | supplied

SNP candidate Murray Visentin was born and raised in the ward and has lived in it his whole life and says he wants to become a voice for the community that shaped him. He is part of the leadership team at the big Asda off Slateford Road, where has has worked for 20 years.

Just before the pandemic he was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer. He pulled through - thanks, he says, to aggressive treatment, a determined and positive mindset, and a lot of support. He says it changed how he sees life.

He has been an activist for Scottish independence since he was 12 years old and believes every national and local issue we face would be better served in an independent country.

Labour candidate Catriona Munro | supplied

Labour candidate Catriona Munro has lived in south Edinburgh for over 25 years. Sh was a partner in one of Scotland’s leading law firms, but has now retired from full-time practice. She has been an active member of the Labour Party throughout her adult life, first in London and for the last 25 years, in Edinburgh Southern.

She says as a partner in a major law firm, she was a business owner and has extensive management experience at a senior level, as well as navigating through large organisations, dealing with and advising senior business people and interacting with various arms of government, advocating for clients and negotiating with opposing parties.

Lib Dem candidate Kevin McKay | supplied

Lib Dem candidate Kevin McKay has lived in Craiglockhart for the last 12 years. He is a member and the current treasurer of Craiglockhart Community Council. He is recently retired from work, having spent his career in the water industry tackling pollution issues, including through setting up his own business.

He says if elected, he would join a City Chambers Lib Dem team fighting for road safety, investment in schools, and fixing our pavements and roads.

Green candidate Q Manivannan | supplied

Green candidate Q Manivannan is from the Tamil community and was born in India, making Scotland home since 2021. He has worked in the United Nations, in trade unions, voluntary organisations, and as an award-winning scholar in universities and won the Kavya Prize for Scottish writers of colour in 2023. He co-convenes the Palestine Solidarity Group for the Scottish Greens.

The Greens say Q would bring fresh new energy and new thinking to the City Chambers, together with a deep personal commitment to a kinder, caring politics that listens to people and communities.

He names his priorities in the ward as road safety and traffic; tenants’ rights and rents; and protecting green spaces.

Full list of candidates

Bonnie Prince Bob, Independent

Derrick Emms, Independent

Lukasz Furmaniak, Scottish Libertarian Party

Mark Hooley, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Richard Crewe Lucas, Scottish Family Party

Q Manivannan, Scottish Greens

Kevin Joseph McKay, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Catriona Munro, Scottish Labour Party

Gary Neill, Reform UK

Mark Rowbotham, Independent

Murray Visentin, Scottish National Party (SNP)

Steve Christopher West, Independent

Marc Wilkinson, Independent