Dalkeith Country Park is proud to announce its WinterFest 2024 programme which will include an ice rink as the centrepiece surrounded by twinkling lights.

Kicking off from November 29, the Christmas event promises to deliver unforgettable winter memories for all ages with other activities including ‘Breakfast with Santa,’ a range of creative workshops and the return of Elf Storytelling.

The unique ice rink uses cutting-edge technology that requires no water, making it a sustainable way to enjoy festive fun.

Sophie Barr, head of attractions and events at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “We’re excited to offer a festive experience that’s not only fun but also environmentally conscious and our new Glice Eco-Rink is a great way for families to enjoy the magic of Christmas while knowing that they’re treading lightly on the planet.”

A new event to this year’s WinterFest is A Tale with Santa - a magical group storytelling session where Santa himself brings the joy of Christmas to life inside The Christmas Cabin. Children will have the chance to enjoy a festive story, meet Santa in person and take home a gift.

Making its return by popular demand, Elf Storytelling sees a mischievous elf leading fun-filled sessions which are perfect for little ones. Kids’ Christmas Workshops offer creative activities including crafting and making cards and adults can get festive with wreath making workshops. Families can also enjoy Breakfast with Santa in The Kitchen at Restoration Yard.

The much-loved Elf and Santa Dash - Dalkeith Country Park’s 1k and 5k runs have been given a fresh twist this year, becoming the Festive Doddie Dash, in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. Both runs will take place on December 15 with all proceeds going to the foundation to raise funds for motor neuron disease (MND) research. The Elf Dash (1k) costs £5 to enter and the Santa Dash (5k) is £7.50 for children and £10 for adults.

WinterFest at Dalkeith Country Park runs from November 29 January 5. For more information, including event times and ticketing you can visit the Dalkeith Country Park website.