Police are now appealing for information following the fatal crash on the A720 at Dreghorn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has died on the Edinburgh City Bypass after she was involved in a three-vehicle crash involving a white Ford Kuga and two HGVs on the A720 yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 12.50pm on Thursday, December 21 and the 68-year-old female driver of the Kuga was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, who were passengers in the car, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and fully re-opened around 3.35pm. Police Scotland are now appealing for information and asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

A 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene following a three vehicle crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this crash. Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash or the car prior to the crash, who have not already spoken to police to contact us.” Sergeant Ewing added: “I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”