Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass should expect ‘longer than normal travel times’ following a crash.

The A720 is now closed westbound near Dreghorn where traffic is starting to build in the area as far back as Straiton. Traffic Scotland, who first reported the incident shortly before 1pm, said drivers are now facing waiting times of at least 15 minutes.

Traffic Scotland also warned that debris remains on the carriageway and the AA advised the average speed in the area is 15mph.

Traffic Scotland said: “The A720 off slip at Dreghorn is currently closed westbound due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal travel times.”