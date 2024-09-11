Comic Con Scotland will arrive at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh next month - an exciting pop culture event that attracts thousands of fans each year.

Guests will be able to meet stars from blockbuster movies, TV and sport, try out the retro and modern gaming areas and visit the event’s unique props and set builds.

This year’s line-up will see celebrated actors and comedians Simon Pegg and Catherine Tate join the event as well as beloved pooch Peggy who, after being voted Britain’s ugliest dog, made it onto the big screen portraying Dogpool in the blockbuster movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

Comic Con Scotland will take place at the Royal Highland Centre in October | Gage Skidmore, flickr & Wikimedia Commons, Super Festivals, Wikimedia Commons

Visitors will get the chance to hear from a long list of celebrities as they take to the stage to talk about their previous roles and new projects as well as get the chance to meet them and have their photo taken with them.

There will also be a trader and artist area where visitors can grab some unique gifts and souvenirs. The website reads: “The shared fandoms and sense of community is central to everything we do.

“Fans from over 40 countries and all over the UK come together every year in Edinburgh to share their love of comics, fantasy, sci-fi, gaming, horror and cosplay. We’ll continue to grow and evolve this event as a place you can celebrate your community fandoms, discover new ones and most of all have fun!”

Comic Con Scotland 2024 takes place at the Royal Highland Centre on October 5 and 6. For more information, including ticket prices you can visit the Comic Con website.

What celebrities will be at Comic Con Scotland 2024?

There is a long list of celebrities making it to the event this year.

Peggy the dog, who featured in 2024 movie Deadpool & Wolverine will be at Comic Con Scotland in Edinburgh next month | Contributed

Popular actors Simon Pegg and Catherine Tate will be in attendance alongside beloved pooch Peggy, known for her role in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Visitors at the event can also see English actor, Charlie Cox, who is best known for portraying Daredevil, Pom Klementieff from Marvel films Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies and decorated actor Sean Astin best known for work in The Lord of the Rings, The Goonies and Stranger Things.

Red Dwarf cast

Craig Charles, Mark Williams, Chris Barrie, Daniel John-Jules, Robert Llewellyn

Cast from Supernatural

Jim Beaver, Misha Collins, Kathryn Newton, Rob Benedict, Mark Pellegrino, DJ Qualls and Scottish actress Ruth Connell

Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast

Melissa Joan Hart, Beth Broderick Caroline Rhea

Cobra Kai cast

Mary Mouser, Martin Kove, Paul Walter Hauser, Jesse Kove, Tanner Buchanan

Others in attendance include:

· Shameik Moore from the animated Spider-Man movies

· German actress and model, Nadia Hilker known for her roles The 100, and The Walking Dead

· Matt Ryan, star of the Constantine TV series

· Sean Pertwee from the TV series Gotham,

· Jason Patric and Billy Wirth from cult classic film The Lost Boys

· Former wrestlers Mick Foley, James Storm and Rikishi