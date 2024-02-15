News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: 29-year-old man appears in court charged in connection with multiple house break-ins

Police dog Milo was on hand to assist police efforts
By Neil Johnstone
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:38 GMT
A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of break-ins in Edinburgh

It is understood the man was arrested by police officers within a property in Merchiston on Tuesday morning (February 13). Officers from Howdenhall were supported by dog handler PC Euan Storrar and police dog Milo.

PC Storrar and PD Milo traced the man and he was held in custody. Officers were able to recover the stolen items from properties in Gillespie Street and Merchiston Avenue. 

The 29-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 14.

 

