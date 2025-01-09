Edinburgh Crime: Man, 38, charged and remanded in custody following spate of city centre thefts
The man was charged with 11 offences following an investigation by the Central Initiative Team. The suspect is understood to have targeted Edinburgh businesses and stolen personal belongings.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The Central Initiative Team have investigated a recent series of thefts in Edinburgh city centre businesses, during which secure areas were entered and personal belongings stolen.
“A 38-year-old male has now been arrested and charged with eleven linked offences, a search warrant was executed at his home address and some property recovered. He appeared at court yesterday and was remanded into custody.”