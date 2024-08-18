Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested in Edinburgh’s city centre after police discovered a large stash of diazepam pills that were concealed in small tubs.

The arrest comes after Police Scotland launched operation Summer City at the beginning of the month - an annual policing campaign to keep residents and tourists safe during the festival period.

The campaign has seen 16 people reported for drug offences in August so far.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Summer City officers continue both uniformed and plain clothed patrols, so far reporting 16 individuals for drugs offences. Today we searched a male in Edinburgh City Centre and recovered over 300 diazepam concealed in two small tubs. He was arrested and reported.”

Operation Summer City sees Edinburgh officers supported by colleagues from neighbouring divisions, including national and specialist departments being deployed to provide additional support and assistance.

Chief Inspector Paul Gillespie from Edinburgh Division said: “Edinburgh during the Festival is one of the most exciting places in the entire world and we want to ensure all of those enjoying the festivities remain safe throughout.

“Over one million people will be within the capital throughout August and those visiting the city-centre can expect to see a high-visibility police presence who are happy to speak with the public to address any issues they may have, as well as to respond to any reports of crime arising.

“We want everyone to have an enjoyable, memorable and safe Festival and rest assured, we are doing everything we can to maintain Edinburgh’s status as one of Europe’s safest cities to live, work and visit.”