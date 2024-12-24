Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy in an Edinburgh street.

At around 9pm on Sunday, December 22, police received a report of a man being stabbed in Stenhouse Avenue West after being chased by a gang. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains.

A 16-year-old man remains in hospital after being stabbed in Stenhouse Avenue West, Edinburgh on December 22 | Google Maps

Two 17-year-old males have now been charged in connection with the incident and are expected to appear in court on Tuesday, December 24.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are gathering relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area. Police said they are continuing to follow further positive lines of enquiry.

Detective Sergeant Kim Tennant said: “We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with our enquiries into this attack.”