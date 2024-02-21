Edinburgh fire: Emergency crews called out to car on fire in residential Edinburgh street
Emergency services rushed to a residential street in Edinburgh after reports of a car on fire.
It happened in Broomhouse Park, at around 2.45am on Wednesday (February 21). Fire crews extinguished the blaze but no injuries were reported. It is not known if the car was set on fire deliberately.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.45am on Wednesday, 21 February, to reports of a car on fire at Broomhouse Park, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the flames. No casualties were reported, and the crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.