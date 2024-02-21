News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh fire: Emergency crews called out to car on fire in residential Edinburgh street

Edinburgh fire crews extinguish car blaze in Broomhouse Park on Wednesday
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT
Emergency services rushed to a residential street in Edinburgh after reports of a car on fire.

It happened in Broomhouse Park, at around 2.45am on Wednesday (February 21). Fire crews extinguished the blaze but no injuries were reported. It is not known if the car was set on fire deliberately.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.45am on Wednesday, 21 February, to reports of a car on fire at Broomhouse Park, Edinburgh.

Emergency services rushed to a residential street in Edinburgh after a car was set on fire.Emergency services rushed to a residential street in Edinburgh after a car was set on fire.
“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the flames. No casualties were reported, and the crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.