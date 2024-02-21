Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services rushed to a residential street in Edinburgh after reports of a car on fire.

It happened in Broomhouse Park, at around 2.45am on Wednesday (February 21). Fire crews extinguished the blaze but no injuries were reported. It is not known if the car was set on fire deliberately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.45am on Wednesday, 21 February, to reports of a car on fire at Broomhouse Park, Edinburgh.

Emergency services rushed to a residential street in Edinburgh after a car was set on fire.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the flames. No casualties were reported, and the crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”