Edinburgh's closure-threatened Marionville fire station should be rebuilt on its current site, SNP MSP Ben Macpherson has said.

The station is proposed to shut as part of a major shake-up by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. The plans include moving Marionville's fire engine to Newcraighall, making it a two-appliance station; closing Musselburgh fire station; and moving its fire engine to a relocated Tranent fire station.

Mr Macpherson, who recently returned to government as Minister for Further and Higher Education, has written to Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown, setting out the case for Marionville to be saved from the axe.

Making clear he was writing in his capacity as MSP for Edinburgh Northern and Leith, he said: "Marionville Fire Station is the direct catchment station for a large area of my constituency and, importantly, provides regular and impactful support to the whole of Edinburgh, in particular to the area served by McDonald Road Fire Station."

He acknowledged the discovery of potentially dangerous RAAC concrete meant the station was nearing the end of its lifespan. But he continued: "Three other stations in the Edinburgh area are being proposed for reprovision due to RAAC – Liberton, Dalkeith and Tranent.

“I am mindful that the SFRS has finite resources and that it is incumbent on it to achieve best value for money. However, I believe that best outcome is secured in this instance by also reprovisioning Marionville Fire Station, on its current site.

"The land that Marionville Fire Station is on should be maintained in the public sector, for the public good, and we should future proof provision for fire service cover in the city, to cater for significant population growth and emerging need."

He pointed out Edinburgh’s population is projected to grow by a further 6.6 per cent by 2028, compared to just 1.8 per cent for Scotland overall and much of it would be in the east of the city, with 3,500 new homes due to be built within a mile of Marionville fire station, while there would also be major reindustrialisation of Leith Docks.

The SFRS has admitted the closure of Marionville could add between 4 and 6 minutes to response times for incidents in its catchment area. Mr Macpherson said: "In emergency situations, such delays can have significant consequences. SFRS leaders have stated that such wait times are ‘tolerable’, but I remain concerned about this, and also worry that more growth, road changes, traffic volumes, and other factors yet to be envisaged, could add further to these wait times."

And he continued: "The proposal to relocate Marionville fire station’s one appliance to Newcraighall – over 3.5 miles away – could leave densely populated areas such as Easter Road, Leith Links, Lochend and Abbeyhill under-served. Traffic congestion around Newcraighall is well-known to be problematic."

Mr Macpherson also highlighted the key role Marionville played in serious incidents, including tackling fires at Hawkhill Court, where six people were injured, and at Cables Wynd House, where a major blaze required nine appliances and a high-reach vehicle and Marionville firefighters were first on scene.

And he said was worried about reducing resources in the north and east of the city, pointing out McDonald Road, the next nearest station, was already the third busiest in Scotland, handling over 3,000 incidents a year, and now faced having to absorb many of Marionville’s 1,300 calls as well.

He concluded: “I believe any decisions about Marionville fire station should be delayed until we are clearer about what provision will be required in our growing capital city, and there is greater clarity and evidence about the nature of new demands, traffic flows, reindustrialisation of the Port of Leith, and generally a better understanding of what overall provision will be required in this growing part of Scotland in the decades ahead.”