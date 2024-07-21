Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stiff competition saw two vendors named as joint champions in the Scottish Street Food Awards on the opening weekend of the Edinburgh Food Festival.

Knight’s Kitchen and Planet G emerged the winners after finalists from across the country served up their best street food menus in a bid for the title.

Judges and winners: Gaby Soutar, Planet G Food, Knight's Kitchen, Jay Lafferty, Conor Toomey. PIcture: Edinburgh Food Festival | Edinburgh Food Festival

They impressed an all-star panel of judges made up of Michelin-starred ex-Condita head chef Conor Toomey, Scotsman restaurant critic Gaby Soutar, and comedian Jay Lafferty.

Knight’s Kitchen is an Edinburgh-based family-run business offering “delicious” home-cooked soul food, inspired by Mama’s Kenyan jikoni, or kitchen. Hailing from East Africa, Knight’s Kitchen draws upon influences from across the continent to deliver the flavours and culture of Kenya to festivals and events around Scotland.

Planet G Food proudly cook “unbelievable” plant-based versions of favourite junk food from scratch. Disheartened by the unsustainable practices in commercial kitchens, chef Gemma and wife Marta say they are on a journey to make an impact with positive change through their food.

Planet G also won the coveted People’s Choice Award. Authentic, Lebanese street food truck Lazeez came second in the people’s choice, with Scotland's first crumble bar, the Crumbleologist coming third for both the public and judges vote.

Both Knight’s Kitchen and Planet G Food will now go on to British Finals in London, 13 –15 September. Richard Johnson, founder of Food Mutiny, which organises the British awards said: “Scottish street food is experiencing a well-deserved moment in the sun right now.

“The chefs and vendors at the Edinburgh Food Festival this year are proving that there is real vibrancy and ingenuity in Scotland’s kitchens - a blend of cultures and sustainability that champions local produce and truly delivers on taste. Knight’s Kitchen and Planet G are the perfect examples of that.”

The Edinburgh Food Festival, based in George Square garden, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Started in 2015 as part of Scotland’s Year of Food and Drink, the festival has become a highlight of Edinburgh’s festival calendar, celebrating food and drink producers from across Scotland.

The festival continues until Sunday July 28, offering talks. demonstrations, and hands-on workshops from some of Scotland’s most exciting chefs and producers, as well as a tantalising menu of street food for visitors to enjoy.