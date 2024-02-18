10 stand-up comedians living in Edinburgh - including Daniel Sloss and Jo Caulfield

As anyone who spends any time in our city centre during August knows, during the festival month you can’t walk across George IV Bridge without bumping into several comedians. But who are the stand-ups that call this festival city ‘home’ all year round?
We've taken a look at the comedians who currently live in Edinburgh, including Daniel Sloss, Liam Withnail, Jay Lafferty and Jo Caulfield.
1. Jo Caulfield
Born in Wales and raised in England, Jo moved to Edinburgh in 2013. Whether you’ve seen her on Have I Got News For You. The John Bishop Show or Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, heard her on Just a Minute or Breaking The News, or caught one of her award-winning Edinburgh Festival shows, the chances are you’re already familiar with Jo’s work. Photo: Flick Morris PR
2. Daniel Sloss
Daniel Sloss is an internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian who lives in Edinburgh with his family. His Netflix specials are streaming in 190 countries and in 26 languages, he has performed six solo seasons off Broadway in New York, as well as being one of the biggest ticket sellers back home at the Edinburgh Fringe.
Daniel has also featured on TV shows including ‘Conan’, ‘Drunk History’, ‘Roast Battles’, ‘The Late Late Show’ and ‘Sunday Night at the Palladium’. He tours extensively each year, to date having performed in 50 countries including the UK, USA, Australia, Japan, Russia and all over Europe.
Currently on another worldwide tour with his show CAN’T which he performed at Edinburgh Playhouse last year - Daniel doesn’t currently have any Edinburgh shows announced so catch him on Netflix until he announces his next local shows. Photo: Ritchie Steele
3. Liam Withnail
Originally from East London, Liam has been living in Edinburgh since his late teens. The Scottish Comedy Award winner and resident MC at the Monkey Barrel was recently named as one of The List Magazine’s Hot 100 2023. He has over 10 million TikTok/Instagram views and hosts popular (Chortle Award nominated) podcast Enjoy an Album, alongside Christopher Macarthur-Boyd. He is also a regular guest on BBC Radio Scotland’s Breaking the News and has also been heard on The Good, The Bad and The Unexpected, seen on Socially Distant with Susan Calman and has written on Scot Squad. Liam’s solo shows have racked up a myriad of rave reviews with his 2019 show Homecoming winning the Amused Moose Award for Outstanding Show and his 2023 sold out run of ‘Chronic Boom’ receiving 5 stars form the Independent.
Liam is bringing his critically acclaimed smash hit show ‘Chronic Boom’ back to Monkey Barrel on April 20 as part of his UK tour. Photo: Rebecca Need-Menear
4. Eleanor Morton
Eleanor Morton is a stand-up, writer, actor, Scottish Comedy Award nominee and reluctant online hit born in Leith and currently based in Edinburgh.
Eleanor’s Edinburgh Fringe shows have secured her position as one of the most exciting talents on the Scottish circuit and her online sketch characters including Craig the Tourguide, have gained her fans such as Patton Oswalt, Michael McKean and Taika Waititi.
Recently she wrote and recorded a show for BBC R4, ‘The Rest of Us’, with Welsh comic Esyllt Sears and Northern Irish comic Mary Flanigan, about over looked figures in UK history. She’s also written for The Newsquiz, The Now Show, Newsjack, Hypothetical and The Beano and guested on Radio Scotland’s Breaking The News. We’ve heard Eleanor is working on a new show for Edinburgh Fringe so look out for work-in-progress shows around the city or catch her at Monkey Barrel this August. Photo: Flick Morris PR