10 stand-up comedians living in Edinburgh - including Daniel Sloss and Jo Caulfield

2 . Daniel Sloss

Daniel Sloss is an internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian who lives in Edinburgh with his family. His Netflix specials are streaming in 190 countries and in 26 languages, he has performed six solo seasons off Broadway in New York, as well as being one of the biggest ticket sellers back home at the Edinburgh Fringe. Daniel has also featured on TV shows including ‘Conan’, ‘Drunk History’, ‘Roast Battles’, ‘The Late Late Show’ and ‘Sunday Night at the Palladium’. He tours extensively each year, to date having performed in 50 countries including the UK, USA, Australia, Japan, Russia and all over Europe. Currently on another worldwide tour with his show CAN’T which he performed at Edinburgh Playhouse last year - Daniel doesn’t currently have any Edinburgh shows announced so catch him on Netflix until he announces his next local shows. Photo: Ritchie Steele