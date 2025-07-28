Sunny weather to return to Edinburgh in time for launch of Edinburgh Fringe 2025

By Rachel Keenan
Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:51 BST
The start of Edinburgh Fringe is just days away and the sun is set to shine on the city as the biggest event on its calendar gets underway.

A heatwave earlier this month saw Edinburgh bask in temperatures of 25c, with Scotland having recorded its hottest day of the year. But recent weeks have brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding to the Scottish capital.

The sun is set to make a glorious return this week, just in time for the launch of Edinburgh Fringe on Friday, August 1.

Temperatures look set to hit highs of 22c this week, with Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday set to be the hottest days according to the Met Office.

Edinburgh's Royal Mile during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wireplaceholder image
Edinburgh's Royal Mile during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Today (July 28) and tomorrow will see Edinburgh treated to sunny intervals, with temperature highs of 20c.

Wednesday is set to be sunny, with temperatures predicted to reach 22c.

The summery weather will be briefly interrupted by rain on Thursday, July 31, when temperatures are expected to reach 21c, but the weather will improve in time for the first day of the Fringe on Friday.

The sun is set to come back out on Friday, when temperatures are set to reach 21c and the great weather will continue on Saturday, with highs of 22c expected.

And Sunday is expected to be a bit more cloudy, but temperatures will remain high at 22c.

