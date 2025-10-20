Edinburgh’s housing convener says new government funding for affordable housing in the city is not enough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lezley Marion Cameron welcomed the extra £13.8 million from the Scottish Government, but said more money was still needed to deal with the Capital’s continuing housing crisis.

The new cash comes from a rise in the Scottish Government’s ‘voids and acquisition’ fund, which will double in its second year, meaning Edinburgh will receive £28.6m, an increase of £13.8m on its 2024/25 share.

Councillor Lezley Marion Cameron

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will bring the total Scottish Government funding for affordable housing supply in Edinburgh to £73.7m in 2025/26.

The funding is targeted at councils with the highest sustained pressures on temporary accommodation and is focused on the acquisition of existing properties, in particular family-sized homes.

Cllr Cameron said: “I warmly welcome this award of £73.7 million for Edinburgh from the Scottish Government and believe this funding recognises the pressures in Edinburgh in terms of acute housing demand and increased dependence and spend on temporary accommodation.

“Sadly, far too many families in Edinburgh continue to struggle to find affordable places to live and are living in temporary accommodation. This is why we are prioritising acquiring much-needed larger, family-sized homes for residents across the city, helping to reduce further the number of children living in unsuitable accommodation. This funding will go towards that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she added: “We’re also now fast approaching the two-year anniversary of declaring a housing emergency in Edinburgh, and whilst we are making every effort to deliver more new homes, housing supply simply isn’t meeting Edinburgh’s level of housing demand. Much more needs to be done, and much more money needs to come to Edinburgh.”

Cllr Cameron’s position as housing convener is currently precarious after she called for a rethink of the council’s requirement for new developments to include 35 per cent affordable housing rather than the previous 25 per cent. She argued the higher figure could be deterring investment.

Council leader Jane Meagher asked Cllr Cameron to stand down following her comments. It is understood Cllr Cameron refused, but she could now be replaced in the role at the next full council meeting.