Edinburgh police launch investigation after alleged ‘hit and run’ in Prestonfield Avenue
Officers were called to Prestonfield Avenue at around 9.40pm on Friday, September 26. A 29-year-old man was later taken to hospital.
The road was closed and buses were temporarily diverted following the incident. Police advised the van failed to stop and are now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm on Friday, September 26, we were called to a report of a 29-year-old man struck by a van on Prestonfield Avenue, Edinburgh which failed to stop.
“Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and the vehicle involved.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3895 of September 26.