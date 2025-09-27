Police in Edinburgh have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a van in the south of the city on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Prestonfield Avenue at around 9.40pm on Friday, September 26. A 29-year-old man was later taken to hospital.

The road was closed and buses were temporarily diverted following the incident. Police advised the van failed to stop and are now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Edinburgh were called to Prestonfield Avenue at around 9.40pm on Friday, September 26 after a 29-year-old man was struck by a van that failed to stop. | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm on Friday, September 26, we were called to a report of a 29-year-old man struck by a van on Prestonfield Avenue, Edinburgh which failed to stop.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and the vehicle involved.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3895 of September 26.