West Lothian detectives continue appeal after cash and jewellery stolen from rural property

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 17:52 BST
Detectives in West Lothian are continuing to appeal for information following a house break-in at Crosswoodhill near West Calder.

The incident happened between 1.15pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, September 4 at a rural property at Crosswoodhill, just off the A70 between Carnwath and Balerno. Jewellery worth a four-figure sum and a four-figure sum of cash was taken.

Police are urging to public to get in touch if they have any information that can assist enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jewellery worth a four-figure sum and a four-figure sum of cash was from a rural property at Crosswoodhill, West Lothianplaceholder image
Jewellery worth a four-figure sum and a four-figure sum of cash was from a rural property at Crosswoodhill, West Lothian | John Devlin

Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Detective Constable Robert Gilmour said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us. One of the items of jewellery is a gold ring and has a personal inscription saying CR TO JR 15/11/97.

"Do you recognise the description of this very distinctive item? Or were you in the area in the afternoon of Thursday, 4 September and remember noticing anything unusual?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2832 of 4 September, 2025.

Related topics:West LothianPolice ScotlandJewelleryPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice