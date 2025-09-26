Detectives in West Lothian are continuing to appeal for information following a house break-in at Crosswoodhill near West Calder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 1.15pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, September 4 at a rural property at Crosswoodhill, just off the A70 between Carnwath and Balerno. Jewellery worth a four-figure sum and a four-figure sum of cash was taken.

Police are urging to public to get in touch if they have any information that can assist enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jewellery worth a four-figure sum and a four-figure sum of cash was from a rural property at Crosswoodhill, West Lothian | John Devlin

Detective Constable Robert Gilmour said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us. One of the items of jewellery is a gold ring and has a personal inscription saying CR TO JR 15/11/97.

"Do you recognise the description of this very distinctive item? Or were you in the area in the afternoon of Thursday, 4 September and remember noticing anything unusual?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2832 of 4 September, 2025.