West Lothian detectives continue appeal after cash and jewellery stolen from rural property
The incident happened between 1.15pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, September 4 at a rural property at Crosswoodhill, just off the A70 between Carnwath and Balerno. Jewellery worth a four-figure sum and a four-figure sum of cash was taken.
Police are urging to public to get in touch if they have any information that can assist enquiries.
Detective Constable Robert Gilmour said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us. One of the items of jewellery is a gold ring and has a personal inscription saying CR TO JR 15/11/97.
"Do you recognise the description of this very distinctive item? Or were you in the area in the afternoon of Thursday, 4 September and remember noticing anything unusual?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2832 of 4 September, 2025.