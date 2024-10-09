Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers returning to Edinburgh after a holiday were left stranded overnight when a 'drunk' passenger caused a flight to be diverted.

Jet2 flight LS781 took off from Edinburgh Airport yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 8) bound for Dalaman in Turkey. But the plane had to be diverted to Cologne in Germany due to an inebriated passenger who became 'disruptive' during the flight.

Footage shared online shows German police boarding the aircraft before taking two passengers into custody.

The subsequent delay meant passengers were unable to fly on the later Dalaman to Edinburgh flight using the same aircraft, and the airline was forced to put them up in hotels overnight because of the delay.

A spokesperson for Jet2 told the Evening News: “We can confirm that flight LS781 from Edinburgh to Dalaman diverted to Cologne yesterday due to disruptive passenger behaviour.

“The flight departed for Dalaman after two passengers were offloaded by police, however the subsequent Dalaman to Edinburgh flight had to night stop in Dalaman.

“We have arranged for hotel accommodation and refreshments for everyone and will have them on their way home as soon as possible.”

Last week, we reported that a woman was charged after she allegedly "became disruptive" onboard an Edinburgh-bound flight

Police were called to Edinburgh Airport on the morning of Tuesday, October 1 following reports of a “disturbance” on a Ryanair flight from Marrakesh in Morocco to the Capital.

Cabin crew requested police assistance and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was removed from the aircraft before she was given a recorded police warning.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on a flight arriving at Edinburgh Airport on the morning of Tuesday, 1 October, 2024.

“A 29-year-old woman was charged in connection and was given a Recorded Police Warning.”

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “The crew of this flight from Marrakesh to Edinburgh (September 30 ) called ahead for police assistance after a passenger became disruptive onboard.

“The aircraft was met by local police upon arrival at Edinburgh and this passenger was removed. This is now a matter for local police.”