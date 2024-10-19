Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transformation of the famous Jenners building in Edinburgh’s Princes Street is to be led by the former chief executive of Selfridges.

Andrew Keith, who was born in Edinburgh, will take up the job early in 2025. Jenners closed as a department store in 2020 and is currently undergoing a multi-million refurbishment to create a 90-room boutique hotel and re-styled department store.

Jenners was Scotland's oldest independent department store until the business was taken over by House of Fraser in 2005.

A fire on the site in January 2023 claimed the life of firefighter Barry Martin.

Mr Keith was in charge at Selfridges for four years, leading the business through the Covid pandemic and guiding it through a change of ownership. He left in July this year.

Mr Keith said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take on such an important and visionary project. As a native of Edinburgh, I am well aware of the role that Jenners has played in the commercial and cultural life of the city, and indeed of Scotland and the world beyond.

“Our mission with this project is to have an impact beyond the building itself, and to deliver long-term commercial and social value by introducing innovative products that will excite customers and engage with the local community.

“The scale of the challenge cannot be underestimated, but I feel confident we can create a destination of which Edinburgh can be proud.”

Anders Krogh, for AAA United, said: “When we acquired the Jenners building, we knew that it came with a great deal of responsibility.

“We are fully dedicated to honouring this building and its place within the future of Edinburgh, and our proposals will ensure that members of the public continue to enjoy this iconic building and its facilities for many years to come. We are delighted that Andrew Keith has agreed to lead this project.”